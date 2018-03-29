Menu
Login
News

Latest on Adrian Fraser's fight for life after fatal crash

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a car crash on Tuesday night. Adrian was behind the wheel, his friend Jade Dixson was the only passenger and died on the way to hospital.
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a car crash on Tuesday night. Adrian was behind the wheel, his friend Jade Dixson was the only passenger and died on the way to hospital. John Farmer
Sarah Barnham
by

THE teenager behind the wheel of a fatal car crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Jade Dixson remains in a critical condition.

Adrian Fraser, 17, is still fighting for his life at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, after the red Hyundai he was driving late Tuesday night flipped on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen and slammed into a tree.

Emergency services had to cut Adrian from the car before he was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Shortly after he was airlifted to Brisbane.

 

Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen.
Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen. Contributed/Facebook

Jade, a student at Burnside State High School and player for the Woombye Snakes Football Club, died on the way to hospital.

Her twin sister Georgia sent an emotional message of support to Adrian, saying "Jade loved you very much and she wouldn't want you to be angry at yourself".

Related Items

Topics:  fatal crash hospital icu nambour paramedics sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Helen Scott, from one of the only two island resorts operating in the Whitsundays post-cyclone, says she is constantly checking the cyclone watch.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket

CARAVAN CREW: Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of ACC members at their combined branch muster at Airlie Beach this month.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket.

Mainland resort listed for sale

FOR SALE: The Coral Sea Resort is expected to fetch $16m.

Mainland resort listed for sale.

Local Partners