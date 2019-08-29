Menu
Local cane growers are reeling from the latest blow to the industry as India approves controversial sugar subsidies.
Latest sugar blow stuns region's cane growers

Ashley Pillhofer
29th Aug 2019 10:31 AM
A CONTROVERISAL move by India to further subsidise sugar exports has been slammed by Canegrowers Queensland chairman Paul Schembri and other industry players.

In a move that stunned the industry, the Indian government today approved a $1.3 billion export subsidy of $216/tonne to boost the nation's sugar industry exports by more than six million tonnes over the next year.

Mr Schembri said the adverse sugar price effects of India's latest move would be felt around the world.　

Canegrowers Queensland chairman Paul Schembri.
Australian Sugar Milling Council CEO David Pietsch said he was stunned by the development.

"India's government has approved a massive market distortion, "he said.

"The amount of sugar involved dwarfs Australia's total annual raw sugar exports of 3.6 million tonnes.”

India's approval to support subsides to sugar exports comes just days after the World Trade Organisation formally established a panel to investigate the legality of India's sugar subsidies, Mr Pietsch said.

"This decision by India underlines the vital importance of the WTO process the Australian Government is undertaking with full industry support,” he said.

"We urge those involved to take every opportunity and move as fast as they can to expedite this process”

Mr Schembri said the low sugar price was already weighing heavily on the local industry.

"Australia is one of the most efficient and lowest-cost producers of raw sugar in the world, but we are struggling to survive this current extended period of below-cost returns,” Mr Pietsch added.

He urged the Indian government to consider alternative solutions rather than "this attempt to offload raw sugar on an already over-supplied world market”.

These included "long-term storage within country and a commitment to reform of its domestic subsidy measures that have contributed to the global sugar glut”.

"This would ease the pressure on both India's domestic price and the world sugar price,” he said. "It would also be seen as a constructive response to the legitimate concerns raised in the WTO by the Australian, Brazilian and Guatemalan governments.”

The Indian Government's flagrant actions would be subject to an exhaustive and lengthy WTO Panel dispute resolution process, Mr Pietsch said.

Key points:

  • India in eight of the past 10 years has produced a quantity of sugar in excess of its domestic requirements primarily because of its regulated cane prices that the governments of Australia, Brazil and Guatemala are challenging in the WTO as being inconsistent with the WTO's Market Price Support rules.
  • India's high cost sugar producers require generous export subsidies to compete with low-cost exporters like Australia in order to clear their domestic market and generate revenue.
  • Indian raw sugar production is expected to be around 29 to 30.5 million tonnes in 2019/20 - down from a peak of 33 million tonnes in 2018/19.
  • India's domestic raw sugar consumption requirements are approximately 26 to 27.5 million tonnes.
  • India is understood to be currently holding over 14 million tonnes of raw sugar in storage.
