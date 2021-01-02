Coronavirus live: The latest venues on virus alert

A popular men’s clothing store and a bottle shop are among the latest venues in NSW to be hit with COVID alerts.

Shoppers at a popular men's clothing store have been urged to monitor for symptoms after the business was listed as a potential coronavirus exposure site.

A positive case visited Culture Kings on George St in Sydney's CBD on Monday December 28.

Anyone who was there between 1pm and 2pm should get tested immediately if any symptoms develop.

Health authorities also expanded an alert for a bottle shop in Sydney's west.

The department said anyone who visited at the below times should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

BERALA: BWS on Woodburn Road, December 22 from 12.45pm to 9.15pm, December 23 from 12.45pm to 9.15pm, December 27 from 12.45pm to 8.15pm, December 29 1.45pm to 9.15pm, December 30 from 12.45pm to 9.15pm and December 31 from 8.30am to 5pm.

Other alerts issued on Friday include two locations on the south coast which were visited by infectious Victorians.

PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT



NSW Health has been notified of a new venue in the #SydneyCBD which has been visited by a confirmed case of #COVID19.



We also wish to advise of six new dates, and expanded times for three previously announced dates, for a western Sydney liquor store. pic.twitter.com/ABl752qlf4 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 1, 2021

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the two positive cases travelled from Victoria to NSW on December 30 and dined at the Great Southern Hotel in Eden between 5pm and 6.30pm.

The cases are believed to be linked to the Smile Buffalo Thai Restaurant in the bayside suburb of Black Rock, Melbourne.

They received an alert while on a road trip in NSW on December 31 informing them they were close contacts of another case.

They were tested in NSW and have since returned to Victoria to isolate.

Two Victorians visited south coast venues while infectious. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling

One of the cases also ate at the Bermi's Beachside Cafe in Bermagui between 9am and 10am on December 31.

Further investigations revealed a case from the Croydon cluster and a case from Wollongong both attended the Swallowed Anchor restaurant in Wollongong.

Anyone who attended the Swallowed Anchor at any time on December 19 must get tested and self-isolate until they receive further advice from NSW Health.

Originally published as Latest venues on virus alert