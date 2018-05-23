Latin dancers hits the floor at fun-filled festival

LATIN FEST: The crew of the 2018 Whitsunday Latin Festival celebrate another successful event at the Shingley Beach Resort on Sunday.

LATIN madness came to the Airlie Beach at the weekend in the form of the annual Whitsunday Latin Festival.

More than 100 dancers from all over the country got together to take part in expert workshops and to generally share in each other's love of everything Latin.

Neptune's Garden theme party at the Whitsunday Latin Festival at the weekend.

On Saturday night at the Shingley Beach Resort a Neptune's garden-themed party saw the girls wriggle into aqua sequinned dresses and the guys slip on their satin shirts for dinner and a night of dancing.

Organiser and member of the Airlie Beach chapter of the Latin Madness club, Jane Streeter, said it was the best festival ever held.

Mario Vlasic, Jane Streeter and Joanne Vlasic at the Whitsunday Latin Festival.

"The vibe of the people and so many people commented on what a good festival it was,” she said.

Twelve out-of-town instructors gave tuition on four different Latin dances.

Included was bachata, Brazilian zouk, salsa and kizomba.

Bringing elements of all different dance styles to the festival, a Latin melting pot of dance-floor dynamics had participants on a high all weekend.

Last year's event was expected to be held at Cape Gloucester Eco Resort but Cyclone Debbie forced a late change of venue to Shingley Beach Resort.

Nathalia Pinheiro Luke Robertson performing a Pro-Am Bachata Routine.

The event was so successful it was decided to hold the festival at Shingley Beach for a second year in a row.

"It has been really heart-warming to live in a relativity isolated town with a really small dance community and trust it will be an event that will be worth it,” Ms Streeter said.

Whitsunday Latin Festival organiser Jane Streeter dancing with Adelaide-based Brazilian zouk instructor Arthur Santos at Shingle Beach Resort on Sunday. Peter Carruthers

"From all the feedback I have had this weekend and seeing all the smiles on their faces, we go above and beyond what anyone would expect from a dance event.

"We have made it a proper festival, with dance and friendship. It makes me feel very proud of our town and our people to welcome all the visitors,” she said.