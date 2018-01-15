Latin fever in Airlie

LOCAL TEACHERS: Salsa dancers Jane Streeter and Mario Blasic who teach in Port of Airlie on Friday nights.

FROM YouTube videos in the lounge room to having their own studio - you might recognise these passionate dancers from Abell Point Marina's deck before Hemmingways was built.

The Whitsunday salsa dancers are back in a new venue and offering beginners salsa for anyone wanting to learn.

No partners are necessary. Classes run for 45 minutes from 7.30pm on Fridays followed by social dancing to apply what was learned.

Strathdickie local dancer and teacher Jane Streeter started salsa dancing five years ago after being encouraged to take the leap by friends.

"It is really exciting to have new venue at Port of Airlie, it's a great atmosphere here and people can have dinner or a drink before or after class,” Ms Streeter said.

"Salsa is so much fun, it can be something to be passionate about or just have a bit of a fun and socialise.

"When I started I loved the fact I could go out every weekend and get dressed up - meet so many people from different walks of life.

"When dance you enjoy the music but exercise your 'brain as well'.”

Ms Streeter said while there were no professional dancers locally, the club ran workshops with professional dancers travelling to the area a few times a year.

"Mario Blasic and I took on teaching to be able to pass on the enjoyment but we bring up professional instructors regularly to teach technique and move us all to the next level,” she said.

"It is really nice to offer big city things in a small town, it might be on a smaller scale but people don't have to miss out.

"We want everyone to go to Brisbane at a salsa club and dance with anyone.”

The Whitsunday Latin Festival will be held May 18-21 with professional dance instructors to teach workshops over three days.

DANCE FUN

WHAT: Salsa Dancing

WHEN: Fridays 7.30pm

WHERE: Port of Airlie, next to La Marina

COST: $10