'Laugh a minute' spirit in memory of Dick Todd

Back row (left to right) Shaun Padden, Peter Spratling, Rachel and Annie Emerson and Debbie Muler (Front row): Kenny and Corinne Todd. Jacob Wilson

A HIGH turnout and diverse range of people came together to support an annual event close to the heart of Proserpine yesterday.

The Dick Todd Memorial Bowls Day has been running for seven years, and is all about raising money for the Proserpine Hospital auxiliary and enjoying a fun-packed day on the bowling green.

Dick Todd was well known around Proserpine as a community minded man who loved bowling his heart out.

Brother, Ken Todd has helped organise the memorial since its inception and said 65 people came to support the event, allowing eight groups of eight bowlers to have a ball.

"I want to thank everyone for coming, if people don't turn up it wouldn't be such a success," he said.

"There are lots of good hearted people out there."

Fellow bowler Bryce Fraser said it was a "laugh a minute" atmosphere at the bowls club.

"If you win a prize its a bonus, but there are not too many competitive bowlers here, people are here for the social experience and a good time."

Prize winners included Lance and Sukanya Lloyd and Sarah and Gordon.

More than $900 was raised from the raffle and an auction raised $550.

Mr Todd predicted that around $2500 was raised from the event, which would make a positive contribution to the Proserpine Hospital.

"Whether they have a machine in mind to buy that might help out in their cancer unit, we let them decide on where to put money into what projects they have going," he said.