Lawnmowing fit for a Queen

DEDICATION: Marcus Yasso, Justin Meeks, Liam Edwards, Remy Hedges, Jazz Knezevic, Lachlan Scharf, Georgie McGrath and Isabella Coventry are all learning how to mow while giving back to the community. Jordan Gilliland

MOST parents dream of the day where they can hand off the lawn mowing to their child.

One local school is making sure when that day comes they're prepared to do it.

As part of Queens Beach State School's community outreach program, Year 6 students are learning how to mow and trim lawns all while helping out around the community.

The program, which has been running since the end of 2018, brings eight students out each Friday afternoon to tend to the lawns of residents unable to care for it themselves.

The students are able to walk to the house and are assisted by two or more teaching staff who overlook the process.

The program has been a great success according to Queens Beach State School deputy principal David Insch, with students loving the hands-on learning experience.

"It was an idea I approached our principal with last year," Mr Insch said.

"I remembered doing it when I was a kid and I really thought it was such a great experience that the students would benefit from being a part of."

Mr Insch said that the response from the Year 6 students was phenomenal; more than half the students put their hand up for the program when it was announced.

"Once we knew there was interest from the students, we approached the community and sought some help for the equipment," he said.

"Bowen Small Motors and Victa gave us a great deal on mowing equipment, and Elders and Cairns Trailers helped us out with a trailer in case we want to move further afield.

"The P & C put money in and the school put money so it's a real community program."

Mr Insch said that some people had been hesitant with the fact that students were using power tools, but he reinforced the point that all safety and precaution measures were undertaken for the program.

"It takes a lot of planning to run a program like this. It goes through different channels to make sure it's safe," Mr Insch said.

"We're using battery operated equipment with safety precautions built in, and using the electric equipment means that the noise isn't a problem either.

"(The) students all undertook training for the program so they knew how to handle the equipment.

"We always have at least two staff members looking after them so they're always in safe hands."

Queens Beach State School student Remy Hedges said that the program was a great way to get in to the community and learn new skills. Jordan Gilliland

School captain Remy Hedges is one of the students involved in the community program.

She believes it's a great cause to get behind.

"I really enjoy doing it, we get to help the community and you get to hang with all of your friends as you do it," she told the Bowen Independent.

"When we're done, we sit down with the owners of the house and everyone talks. I think that's really good for us and them to connect."

The school is currently mowing one lawn a week but is hoping to be able to split the team and mow two lawns in the future.

"The trailer we were able to acquire means that we can even move the equipment around and mow further than the vicinity of the school, which would be exciting for the community," Mr Insch said.