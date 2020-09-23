Menu
A criminal lawyer has been sentenced after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a nightclub then offered a security guard $50 to look the other way.
Lawyer caught with cocaine in nightclub

by Kathryn Bermingham
23rd Sep 2020 8:31 PM

A criminal defence lawyer who offered a security guard $50 to look the other way after he was caught with cocaine in the toilets of an Adelaide nightclub has been handed a bond.

Andrew Robert Graham, 36, was found with two other men in a cubicle of the toilets at the Woolshed Hotel on Hindley Street in August 2019.

District Court Chief Judge Michael Evans on Wednesday convicted him of two offences but did not impose a prison sentence or order that he pay a fine.

He said Graham had experienced a "moment of madness" but he had shown remorse for what happened and should not be punished more harshly because of his profession.

Andrew Robert Graham offered security $50 to look the other way after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a Hindley St nightclub. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz
Andrew Robert Graham offered security $50 to look the other way after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a Hindley St nightclub. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz

Court documents alleged that an officer working at the nightclub checked the men's toilets just after 4am on the morning of the incident.

He found three men, including Graham, inside a cubicle and suspected they were "doing something illegal".

The guard began recording on his phone and called for more security to attend.

They opened the door to the cubicle and two of the men walked out, while the two security officers told Graham they would call the police.

He told them he was a lawyer and offered $50 "in return for letting his and his colleagues go", but the officers refused to take the money.

"During the course of the conversation, the accused dropped a small resealable plastic bag," the documents say.

It was later confirmed the bag contained .06 grams of cocaine.

Graham pleaded guilty to administering a controlled drug to another person and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Chief Judge Evans released Graham on a 12-month bond.

Originally published as Lawyer caught with cocaine in nightclub

