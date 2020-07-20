Lawyer examines possible ‘conflict’ in trafficking case

Chloe Victoria Smith is among a number of people accused of trafficking in Mackay.

Chloe Victoria Smith is among a number of people accused of trafficking in Mackay.

FOUR accused Mackay drug traffickers, including a couple, charged over the same alleged syndicate are represented by the same lawyer, who has asked for time to examine the police case and determine if there was a conflict of interest.

Chloe Victoria Smith and Reece William Luscombe, who are in a relationship, were arrested in late March following police operation Romeo Suitcase targeting an alleged drug network spanning from the Gold Coast to Cairns over six months.

Ms Smith, who is facing 42 charges including two counts of trafficking, five counts of supplying dangerous drugs and 17 counts of breaching bail, was given bail on strict conditions including a $10,000 surety.

Mackay beauty worker Chloe Victoria Smith.

Mr Luscombe was rejected bail and remanded in custody.

It is alleged the pair, along with Jack Michael Thomson, Shannon Matthew Hita and James William Corrigan, are players in a drug syndicate linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Ms Smith, Mr Luscombe, Mr Thomson and Mr Corrigan are all represented by Brisbane-based defence solicitor Corey Cullen, who appeared by phone when the cases were mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

Shoal Point man Reece William Luscombe, 30, was denied bail and remanded in custody. He is charged with trafficking and other drug offending.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said drug analysis material for both Mr Luscombe and Ms Smith’s cases was expected by July 20, but had not yet been received.

Mr Cullen asked for Ms Smith’s matters to be adjourned to September 4.

“The reason being the briefs are voluminous … and she is conjointly charged with Mr Luscombe so … there may be a conflict, there may not be,” Mr Cullen said.

Matters against Mr Luscombe, who is charged with 22 offences including two counts of trafficking, three counts of supplying dangerous drugs and possessing weapons, were adjourned to July 27 for mention.

James William Corrigan is facing 14 charges including one count of trafficking.

The court heard drug analysis material was also outstanding for Mr Corrigan, who is also remanded in custody.

He is facing 14 charges including one count of trafficking.

Ms Pearson said the analysis was expected to be ready by August 21 and the case was adjourned to September 4.

Matters against Mr Thomson will also be mentioned again on the September date. The court heard a weapons certificate was still outstanding.

North Mackay man Jack Michael Thomson, 26, is facing at least 17 drug-related charges including trafficking.

Mr Thomson, who is also on bail including a $10,000 surety, is facing 26 charges including one count of trafficking, possessing dangerous drugs and three counts of possessing weapons.

Defence solicitor Geoff Govey represents Mr Hita, who is charged with one count of trafficking and four possession-related offences.

Mr Govey asked for time to go through the brief of evidence. Mr Hita is on bail with the same $10,000 surety. The case was adjourned to August 4.