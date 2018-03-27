Menu
Login
News

Lawyers investigating sexual abuse claims at RAAF bases

Emma Clarke
by

LAWYERS are looking for witnesses to the sexual and physical abuse of minors at four Australian Defence Force locations, including Amberley.

Porters lawyers want to speak to any former Defence Force personnel or former recruits who were posted to multiple bases to gather further evidence of knowledge of abuse and to aid in legal action against the Commonwealth of Australia.

A public notice calling for witnesses published on Monday, March 26 reveals Laverton and Williams RAAF bases in Victoria are also included as well as Wagga Wagga, NSW as well as Amberley.

It is understood the claims relate to historical matters.

Porters Lawyers acts for a large number of former members of the Australian Defence Force who they claim suffered abuse during their recruit (or 'training') phase within the Australian Army, Royal Australia Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.

In a statement on their website, the firm is taking action against the Commonwealth of Australia on behalf of their clients for "injuries they sustained following horrific sexual and physical abuse perpetrated upon them by fellow recruits, ordinary members and even officers of the Australian Defence Force".

The Defence Abuse Response Taskforce (DART) was established in November 2012 as part of the Australian Government's response to a review into allegations of abuse in the Australian Defence Forces.
 
The complaints raised countless allegations of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, physical abuse, bullying and harassment by other junior recruits and members of the Australian Defence Force, Porters Lawyers claim.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist should contact Porters Lawyers on 02 6247 3477 or email lawyers@porterslawyers.com.au.

The Department of Defence and Porters Lawyers were contacted for comment.

Topics:  porters lawyers raaf raaf amberley witnesses

Ipswich Queensland Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

NOT even the deluge of rain or a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine Junior Cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon

New course for Hamo marathon

WINNER'S CIRCLE: Milly Clark in action during the Hamilton island Hilly Half Marathon last year.

New course for Hamilton Island marathon highlights Whitsunday views

Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.

Rain, rain and more rain forecast for the Whitsundays.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Local Partners