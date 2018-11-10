Le Mans type start popular

SMILE: Beau Turnbull enjoys his first day on the water.

Learn to Sail Program: Another perfect morning on November 3 saw the Whitsunday Sailing Club's Learn to Sail program back in action again.

After a brief session on shore, it was all hands afloat as the participants started the day on the water with a Le Mans style start.

Once on the water, the topic of the day was again steering and sail control, this time with some upwind and downwind sailing involvement.

With the breeze gradually increasing as the morning progressed, the sailors got to experience a few gusts and learned about reading the wind on the water.

Students get a week off, as the Airlie Beach Festival of Music takes over the area, returning as usual on Sunday, November 18, from 8.30-11.30am at Whitsunday Sailing Club.

For details contact the club on 4946 6138.