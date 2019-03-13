REVEALED: New under-19s Brahmans captain chosen

BOWEN rugby league talent Cayless Motto has been given the nod of approval to captain the Under-19s Whitsunday Brahmans for the 2019 season.

The honour came as a big surprise for Motto, who was hand-picked by his coach prior to the Sam Faust Memorial Shield clash.

He was one of a handful of Under-19s players to play for the Brahmans reserve grade team in a 28-16 defeat to Townsville Centrals.

Motto said his teammates and coaches couldn't have been more supportive of his appointment.

"It feels awesome. It feels like all the hard work I've put in off and on the field has paid off," he said.

"It's a pretty good privilege to be from Bowen and to be captaining from our town."

Motto is one of five Bowen players who will take the field for the season proper, which is set to kick-off next month.

After finishing fourth last season, Motto is confident the Brahmans can lift for a grand final appearance.

He said strength in the forward pack will key for the team, but ultimately everyone will need to play their part.

"I'd say we are more of a forward team, but we depend on each other a lot to get the job done," he said.

Originally from Townsville, Motto moved to Bowen as an eight-year-old and played his junior footy with the Bowen Seagulls.

He got his first taste of senior action in 2018, but the 18-year-old said it was the camaraderie with his teammates he loves most about the game.

"I like playing, but I also like the relationships you make with (the) players," he said.

"I've made a lot of friends from Bowen and Proserpine through footy."