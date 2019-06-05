Leading Mackay businessman's shock resignation

THE chief executive officer of the Greater Whitsunday Alliance has stepped down only a day after acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced the government was taking tentative steps towards a Regional Deal.

GW3 chairman John Glanville announced the resignation of Garry Scanlan and said personal reasons had led to the decision.

"During his time with Greater Whitsunday Alliance, Garry was instrumental in the establishment of GW3 in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region and was a leader in moving GW3 from the start-up phase to a now established and respected advocate for the region," Mr Glanville said.

"Under his leadership, GW3 kept a spotlight on the issue of residential and commercial insurance through ongoing submissions to the ACCC's Inquiry into Regional Insurance Affordability; encouraged investment and funding in the region through a range of activities and coordinated the region's bid for the Qantas Group Pilot Training Academy; (worked on) attracting funding for the SME METS Export Hub and continued advocacy for the Mackay Port Access Road (also known as Ring Road Stages 2 and 3) to name but a few.

"The board will make a decision regarding the recruitment process in the coming weeks and in the meantime, it will be business as usual for GW3," Mr Glanville said.

Mr Scanlan's last day will be July 19.

READ MORE: First steps toward sealing a Regional Deal