League greats revved up for Retro Round

Fox League stars get set for the Retro Round. Tim Hunter

NRL stars Moses Mbye and Clint Gutherson joined Fox League's Greg Alexander and Braith Anasta and rugby league legends Bob McCarthy and Max Krilich on Tuesday to launch Fox League's Retro Round.

This year's Retro Round will remember a golden era of rugby league, the 70s, with the theme brought to life on Fox League, on Foxtel, throughout the week and across Round 21 in the NRL.

To celebrate, Fox League has partnered with the NRL and clubs to give league fans the chance to attend selected NRL games at reduced prices this weekend.

Fans can redeem the ticket offer by logging onto nrl.com/tickets and entering the code word 'Retro Round' from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

Across the week Fox League's entertainment shows will celebrate the game's retro heroes with special guest appearances that will reflect some of the game's biggest moments and characters from the 70s.

It all starts on Tuesday night with 70s premiership winners Bob McCarthy and Ron Coote featuring on League Life.

League legends Bob McCarthy (left) and Max Krilich (right) with Greg Alexander, Hannah Hollis, Braith Anasta, Clint Gutherson and Moses Mbye at Fox Sports HQ in Artarmon today to launch the NRL Retro Round. Tim Hunter

League Life host Yvonne Sampson will also go one-on-one with former Manly boss Ken Arthurson who helped build the Sea Eagles into one of the glamour club of the 70s.

The 70s celebrations continue on Thursday night with The Late Show with Matty Johns team dressing up as their favourite 70s icons for the show.

Retro Round marks a big week for rugby league with NRL 360 exclusively revealing the 25 nominees for the NRL Hall of Fame induction on August 14.

Fox League will show every game of Retro Round live, ad-break free during play and in HD, kicking-off with a Thursday night all-Queensland showdown between the Cowboys and Broncos at 7.50pm.

Rugby League fans will be able to dust off their dancing shoes ahead of Friday Night Footy with Top 25 - Totally Retro with Matty Johns on Foxtel's iconic music channel Max at 5pm. Johns will count down his favourite songs from the 70s during the two-hour special.

Fans will also be able to stream theTop 25 - Totally Retro with Matty Johns playlist on Spotify.

Retro Round culminates with a top-four double-header on Sunday Ticket with the Raiders and Roosters locking horns at 2pm ahead of the Rabbitohs and Storm clash at 4.05pm.

Fox League is exclusively available on Foxtel.

FOX LEAGUE line-up: Round 21 Retro Round

Tuesday

NRL Tonight Live, 7.00pm

NRL 360 - Players Night Live, 7.30pm

League Life, 8.30pm

The Fan, 9.00pm

Wednesday

NRL Tonight Live, 7.00pm

NRL 360 - Legends Night Live, 7.30pm

The Matty Johns Podcast, 8.30pm

Thursday

NRL Tonight Live, 6pm

The Late Show Matty Johns Live, 9.45pm

Friday

The Professor's Late HIt, 9.45pm

Sunday

Sunday Night With Matty Johns Live, 6.00pm

Big League Wrap Live, 7.00pm