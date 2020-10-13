Leaked documents expose LNP border agenda – Miles

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has seized on new reports to accuse Deb Frecklington and Scott Morrison of coordinating a campaign together to reopen the Queensland borders.

It comes after The Australian reported Ms Frecklington held a meeting with her "business advisory forum" in June, where she said her party was running an open the border campaign in coordination with the Prime Minister - according to leaked agenda documents.

Mr Miles today questioned what would have happened if Deb Frecklington had "got her way" and had won a coordinated campaign, as he again hit out at Mr Morrison.

"He says he's here in Queensland working this week," Mr Miles.

"But we know that tomorrow he's hosting a massive fundraiser for the LNP.

"So of the four days that we know his plans this week, three of them will have been spent campaigning.

"How many of the donors at their function tomorrow would have benefited financially from Queensland lifting our restrictions sooner, from us lifting our border restrictions sooner, at the expense of the safety and the lives of Queenslanders."



On Sunday, the Prime Minister told Mr Miles to focus on doing his job and to grow up in comments that the Deputy Premier today labelled an "extraordinary attack".

"I understand he said that I should stick to my day job," he said.

"Well this is my day job - delivering more and better health services for Queenslanders and I'll keep doing it.

"But this is from a bloke who's taken a whole week off leading our country to prop up his party here in Queensland in a state election campaign - all because he wants to elect a premier who will just do what he says."

