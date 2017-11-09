Leanne lifts her way into the record books

HEAVY LIFTER: Leanne Knox has returned from the Gold Coast with record-breaking results.

HEAVY LIFTER: Leanne Knox has returned from the Gold Coast with record-breaking results.

WEIGHTLIFTING: It's official, Proserpine's Leanne Knox was the best weightlifter in the world to compete at the Masters World Cup.

Knox competed in Australian and Oceania Masters Weightlifting Championships, the Pacific Rim Masters and the Masters World Cup with an outstanding outcome.

She blew the competition out of the water, claiming first in all four competitions.

"This trophy means I was the best lifter in the world at that competition. The guy who won was from Russia, so it was pretty cool having someone from Australia up there,” Knox said.

A total of 330 lifters from 22 nations were represented at the Gold Coast weightlifting meet last week.

Bernadette Porter also placed third in the Oceania and Masters World Cup.

Knox said this result is the best she has achieved as a masters weightlifter and was a real plus for the sport in the Whitsundays.

"It's good for our sport to get it out there and to let other people know it exists.

"We achieve such high standard for such a small town here.

"We would be the smallest clubs in Australia and we have a national champion, which is pretty awesome.”

During the four days of competition on the Gold Coast, Knox also broke the world snatch record for her age and weight with an impressive lift of 71kg.

And she equalled the clean and jerk record with a lift of 92kg in the 67kg weight division.

"I think I was mostly proud of getting five out of six lifts and winning overall best lifter of the competition,” she said.

"This is the pinnacle of my masters lifting career.”