Business

Learn to fly at world-class local pilot training centre

13th Aug 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORLD-CLASS, Sunshine Coast pilot training centre is one of just a few facilities in the country providing pilots with full motion simulators.

Flight Options Advanced Flight Training Centre, at Sunshine Coast Airport, operates two Level D full motion simulators: the Cessna Citation Mustang and Beechcraft King Air B200/350i.

The facility is purpose-built with the required training devices and qualified and experienced aviation specialists.

Two in-demand courses enabling pilots to undertake the transition to commercial aviation are Multi Crew Co-operation (MCC) and Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) Flight Test.

The MCC training course focuses on teaching candidates the fundamentals of operating as a crew in the multi-crew environment.

It offers candidates the opportunity to practice and develop the skills necessary for leadership and support roles incorporating Pilot Flying (PF) and Pilot Monitoring (PM) roles during scenario training-based training exercises. MCC training is integral to obtaining an ATPL.

Flight Options head of flight operations Phil Laffer said the organisation met the highest standards in aviation.

"The expertise available through the Flight Options courses has generated strong interest in Australia and overseas."

Upcoming course dates:

MCC: September 23, October 28, December 2.

ATPL Preparation and Flight Test: September 30, November 4, December 9.

For more information visit flightoptions.com.au

