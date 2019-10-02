L plater and her supervisor among list of drink drivers

Six people were caught allegedly drink driving in Bowen last week.

A LEARNER driver and her supervisor have been among a string of drivers in the Bowen region charged with drink driving after both allegedly blew over the legal limit.

A Bowen female learner driver, 24, was charged with low-range drink driving after she allegedly recorded a reading of 0.047 on Sunday, September 22.

The female supervising driver, 46, also from Bowen, was charged with high range drink driving after she allegedly blew a reading above 0.15.

The pair were among four other drink drivers who allegedly blew over the legal limit last week, including a 19-year-old provisional driver.

A Bowen female provisional driver, 19, a Bowen male, 20, and a Bowen male, 21, were all charged with mid-range drink driving after allegedly blowing readings between 0.1 and 0.15.

A Bowen man, 69, was also charged with low range drink driving after allegedly blowing over 0.05.

Bowen Sergeant Craig McConnell said it was disappointing to see a large number of locals caught behind the wheel driving under the influence of alcohol.

He added that six drink driving offences in one week were a very large number for a town with the population size of Bowen.

A large number of drink driving offences was also experienced in the southern Whitsundays, with Whitsunday Police charging six people for allegedly drink driving.

The offences included a man, 44 who blew an alleged reading of 0.333 after crash landing on the side of the road in Woodwark.

Sgt McConnell said that apart from the alleged drink driving offences, it had been a quiet week in Bowen with no property or domestic violence offences charged.