Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PASSENGER ABOVE LIMIT: A Laidley woman was fined and disqualified from driving for a month after she pleaded guilty to being above the legal driving limit while supervising a learner driver.
PASSENGER ABOVE LIMIT: A Laidley woman was fined and disqualified from driving for a month after she pleaded guilty to being above the legal driving limit while supervising a learner driver.
News

Learner driver caught on roads with drunk supervisor

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Feb 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 11th Feb 2020 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HELPING a learner driver clock up their 100 hours of supervised driving had its drawbacks for one Laidley woman, as she supervised him on a late-night drive.

On January 9, police pulled over a blue Honda on Patrick St, Laidley, and breath-tested the male learner driver.

He blew zero but, unfortunately for Rachel Pearce, 41, police turned to the supervising driver in the passenger seat.

Pearce blew .071, above the legal limit.

In Gatton Magistrates Court, police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Magistrate Kay Ryan that Pearce had been the driver in charge.

"She was the driver in charge by virtue of the fact she was in an instructing position for the learner driver," Sgt Windsor said.

Ms Ryan told Pearce she wasn't sure how well known the rule was that supervising drivers needed to remain sober.

"I'm unsure how many of the general public actually realise that, when you're in that situation, you've actually got to be under the limit as well," Ms Ryan said.

"If you think about it, it makes sense because you're the one supervising."

Pearce told Ms Ryan she didn't realise she was above the legal limit at the time.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court crimes drink driving
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Council News Cr Willcox has listed his achievements over his last term, and what he hopes to achieve if re-elected

        Beers with mate lead to fine

        premium_icon Beers with mate lead to fine

        News A 51-year-old boilermaker, from Proserpine, was handed an $800 fine and...

        END OF AN ERA: Vietnam vet’s cheerful sign to retire

        premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Vietnam vet’s cheerful sign to retire

        News After 20 years, Bowen’s iconic cheerful sign is set to retire.

        Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        premium_icon Man blows too softly when asked to provide breath specimen

        News A Cannonvale man who blew ‘too softly’ when asked to provide a specimen of breath...