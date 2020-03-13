Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
Celebrity

‘Leave your germs everywhere I don’t care’: Amy Shark’s offer

by Emily Halloran
13th Mar 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast golden girl Amy Shark has done the most aussie thing possible, and offered one of Hollywoods most famed actors a place to crash.

Yesterday award-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast.

The couple are understood to be spending the next two weeks in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital but Shark has other ideas.

 

 

"Hey @Tomhanks I am away but I have a house on the Gold Coast you can borrow for 14 days of isolation," Shark tweeted this morning.

"Leave your germs everywhere I don't care. Netflix (and) Wi-Fi password on kitchen bench."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
amy shark coronavirus gold coast health rita wilson tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battle for the north won’t be dampened

        premium_icon Battle for the north won’t be dampened

        Rugby Union The traditional Friday night game may be rescheduled, but the Raiders coach says it will be a tight game

        WARNING: More damaging winds predicted for Whitsundays

        WARNING: More damaging winds predicted for Whitsundays

        News Strong winds are predicted to continue today and into tomorrow.

        'We just have to do it': Closure only second in 56 years

        premium_icon 'We just have to do it': Closure only second in 56 years

        News Cinema will close for two weeks as movie releases are postponed.

        Coronavirus strips Mackay racer of Grand Prix chance

        premium_icon Coronavirus strips Mackay racer of Grand Prix chance

        Motor Sports Mackay teen racer ‘dejected’ after career high moment was pulled from underneath...

        • 13th Mar 2020 12:30 PM