Leaving Jackson headed to Mackay

Jeff Carter and Brooke McMullen bring the Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash tribute show Leaving Jackson to Mackay early in 2021.

ONE OF the greatest love stories in American country music holds a place in the heart of many.

For 40 years, people around the world celebrated the lives and love of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and their songs about life, love and heartache.

Now their tribute show, Leaving Jackson, will hit the MECC stage next year, one of the first in a run of shows for 2021.

Two musical stars in their own right, Jeff Carter and Brooke McMullen, bring life to the legendary couple’s captivating and unforgettable musical story.

While the past months have been a tumultuous time for the MECC, which has had to cancel shows, staff are working hard to deliver a jam-packed 2021 program.

Unsure of when operations will resume completely, MECC and Events manager Andrew Bobeldyk said staff were working hard to complete shutdown works and maintenance to clear the way for a busy 2021.

Mr Bobeldyk said the box office team had also been busy liaising with more than 4000 ticket holders while working with more than 60 promoters and event organisers to reschedule events and refund tickets.

“With so many shows currently postponed, we know that next year’s schedule will be packed.

“With that in mind, we have moved several of 2021’s major maintenance projects forward.”

Mr Bobeldyk said the MECC was exploring entertainment options and formats it could offer Mackay audiences later this year, should closures continue.

MECC 2021

Event: The Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash tribute Leaving Jackson

Where: MECC Auditorium

When: February 21, 2021

at 7.30pm

Tickets:

$62 Adult

$55 Friends of the MECC/MECC members

$55 Concession

$55 Pensioner

$25 Student

$55 Group 6+