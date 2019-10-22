Lebanese international to throw on the Brahmans jersey

STAR RECRUIT: Lebanese international Alan Lockwood has signed to play with the Whitsunday Brahmans in 2020 on a one-year deal.

THE Whitsunday Brahmans have stolen an early march on their Rugby League Mackay A-Grade premiership defence, tying down their first player ahead of the 2020 season.

The club confirmed today centre and backrower Alan Lockwood has signed on with the Brahmans prior to the start of preseason in January next year.

Brahmans club manager Bryce Fraser said Lockwood would join the Whitsundays on a one-year deal and would join the Mackay Cutters for preseason training in November.

"Lockwood has come to the Whitsunday Brahmans with the prospect of making the next step up with the Mackay Cutters," Fraser said.

The 20-year-old has already built up an impressive CV representing Lebanon in the Pacific Test against Fiji in June.

Lockwood also took part in the Gold Coast Titans' U20 program in 2018 and more recently the Burleigh Bears Intrust Super Cup squad throughout 2019.

The Whitsunday Brahmans still have more A-grade positions to fill, with plans to sign more players in the coming weeks.