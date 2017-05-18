Legends coming to light up lives

HE'S BACK: Steady Eddy grooving at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music jam session last year.

IT'S going to be one of the biggest community events Airlie Beach has ever held.

Along with Graeme Connors, James Blundell, Paul Fenech, Joel Turner and many more, a former member of American rock band Canned Heat and an Australian comedy legend will join in the Cyclone Debbie benefit concert, Whitsunday SESsions, on May 27.

James Thornbury or "James T”, carved a name for himself giggin' around California in the 1970s and 80s before eventually joining popular American rock band Canned Heat.

"I was lucky enough to play (in Airlie Beach) last November and met a lot of really nice folks there,” the musician said.

"I know what it's like to try to recover from a natural disaster so I was pleased to be able to offer some help.”

Steady Eddy meanwhile is an Australian comedian who made a name for himself in the early 1990s with appearances on television.

He first stepped onto the stage at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 1994 and has been endearing himself to Australian audiences ever since.

Whitsunday SESsions organiser Gavin "Butto” Butlin said he was thrilled with the line-up they had assembled.

"Everything's coming together. It's going to be an awesome day,” he said.

"James T played at the last year's Festival of Music and he just loved the place and the people and he was keen as. (And) there's only one Steady Eddy. He's a real gentleman and lovely bloke and one of the best comedians ever I reckon.”

SESsions will be a massive day of music, food stalls, raffles, lucky door prizes, fire twirling, sand sculpting, face painting and a jumping castle and it's all for a good cause - the SES.

FOR A CAUSE

WHAT: Whitsunday SESsions

WHEN: Saturday, May 27, 10am-10pm

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

COST: $20 pre-sale or $25 at the gate