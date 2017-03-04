30°
Legends of league kicks off in Airlie

Inge Hansen | 4th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
GREAT CAUSE: Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford, event organisers Troy Byers and Craig Teevan, and Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy.
GREAT CAUSE: Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford, event organisers Troy Byers and Craig Teevan, and Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy.

EVER wanted to meet some of football's greatest?

Now's your chance with a group of NRL legends past and present coming to the Whitsundays for the Legends of League event.

Organiser Craig Teevan played 103 NRL games and three State of Origin but since retiring, his focus has been on supporting local teams.

"My career was 11 years,” Teevan said.

"I played across five different clubs: Broncos, Cronulla, Manly, South Queensland Crushers and Gold Coast Chargers.”

Teevan said he was bringing the event to the Whitsundays because "regional areas quite often miss out”.

"(These events) really take off because a lot of people have never had the chance to meet or mingle with these players who are their heroes or who they remember watching as they grew up,” he said.

"It's a unique experience that money can't buy for local people to come out

and see these guys play

in a fun, social environment in their backyard.”

On May 17 and 18, six to eight NRL stars will visit local schools to deliver speeches on topics including bullying, mental health, the importance of school, and attitudes

On May 19 stars will be involved in a corporate day in Airlie as well as a bowls day and dinner, to which locals can buy tickets.

Finally, on May 20, the Australian All Stars will take on the Whitsunday All Stars in a game on the Saturday night.

The game will be played at Denison Park in Bowen.

Some names NRL fans might recognise are Petero Civoniceva, Scott Prince, Robbie O'Davis, Kevin Campion, Nathan Blacklock, John Hopoate, Bryan Neibling, Stu Kelly and Noel Goldthorpe.

Teevan said money raised through food and drinks would go towards the two main league clubs in Bowen and Proserpine.

After the game, fans

will have the chance to mingle with their favourite players.

Teevan said local businesses could still be involved at a corporate

level and those interested could contact him on 0412627497.

Tickets for the dinner will be available closer to the date.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  football legends of league nrl whitsundays







