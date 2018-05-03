Legends of League this weekend

LEAGUE LEGENDS: Gary Foot, Stephanie Dobson, Stu Kelly , Lexi Leon Craig Teevan at Northerlies prepare for the arrival of the Legends of League this Saturday.

LEAGUE LEGENDS: Gary Foot, Stephanie Dobson, Stu Kelly , Lexi Leon Craig Teevan at Northerlies prepare for the arrival of the Legends of League this Saturday.

FORMER Cowboys star Matt Bowen is looking forward to strapping on the boots at this Saturday's International Legends of League match in Bowen.

An Australian international and Queensland State of Origin representative fullback, he played in the National Rugby League for the North Queensland Cowboys, with whom he set the club's record for most matches.

Bowen was the NRL's top try-scorer in the 2005 and 2007 season. He also won the Dally M Fullback of the Year and Rugby League Player of the year in 2007.

Troy Byers of Legends of League said the legends game would be Bowen's first time to take part in concept and is looking forward to it.

"He has been asked by a close mate former Cowboys team mate Scott Prince to be involved," he said.

The former great said "it's great that I can be part of this community event in the Whitsundays".

All legends players will be at game in Bowen from 5.15pm for autographs and photos.

LEAGUE LEGENDS

WHAT: Legends of League

WHERE: Northerlies and the Col Leather Sporting Complex, Bowen

WHEN: Saturday May 5, 10-2pm at Northerlies and from 2pm in Bowen

COST: Adult $10, family $20, child $5