24°
News

Legends share words of wisdom

Jacob Wilson | 18th May 2017 12:22 PM
Craig Wilson, Shakane Costello, Nathan Blacklock, Shakaya Costello, Tyler Kelley, Deakoda Costello, Amelia Carsley, Billie Levett, Craig Teevan and Stewart Kelly were at the Legends of League presentation at Whitsunday Christian College this morning.
Craig Wilson, Shakane Costello, Nathan Blacklock, Shakaya Costello, Tyler Kelley, Deakoda Costello, Amelia Carsley, Billie Levett, Craig Teevan and Stewart Kelly were at the Legends of League presentation at Whitsunday Christian College this morning. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"WE'RE no different to you guys."

This is the message Legends of League champion Nathan Blacklock had for Whitsunday Christian College students, noting that one thing everyone in the room had in common was they all came from regional towns.

Nathan Blacklock inspired Whitsunday Christian College students today.
Nathan Blacklock inspired Whitsunday Christian College students today. Jacob Wilson

Mr Blacklock's home town of Tingha in NSW has a population below 1000.

He said it didn't matter where you came from or what your background was, greatness was within reach for those with the determination and ability to make it happen.

"People have excuses about not going to where they want to go, but guys like us put our heads down and set ourselves a goal," he said.

And the nuggets of wisdom kept on coming, as fellow league legends Craig Teevan, Craig Wilson, Stuart Kelly and Christian Power spoke candidly about both their successes and challenges.

Mr Teevan thought all his dreams were realised when he made his NRL debut for the Broncos at the age of 18

However, a few stumbling blocks came his way during his first off-season, where he "partied hard" and "played up" and got sacked by the Broncos, Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles by the age of 22.

"I partied hard and wanted to be popular with drinking and getting in trouble," he said.

"So all of my dreams were being washed away in front of me because of my poor choices, so I thought what do I do?"

Mr Teevan said he decided to call Wayne Bennett to return to the Broncos and work his way up from the reserve grade.

It was at this point he said he needed to turn a corner and achieve the "proudest moment" of his life.

"I got rid of the alcohol, and worked on my diet cutting out bread and butter and in that off-season instead of being at the back of the pack during training I was at the front of the pack," he said.

"Six weeks into the new season I was picked to play for Queensland in the State of Origin."

The Legends of League visits to Whitsunday Christian College and Proserpine State High School today come ahead of the All Stars match to be held at Denison Park in Bowen on Saturday.

Matches will begin from 9.30am with the main game featuring the Legends of league and Whitsunday Legends to kick off at 7.30pm.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  legends of league whitsunday christian college

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
VMR benefit gig to help injured bikers

VMR benefit gig to help injured bikers

A FUNDRAISING effort for Anthony Pendlebury and Glen Vazzoli, who were injured after a motorbike collision at Crystal Brook in March, is back on.

Dinner without stress

FUN TIMES: Lisa McDonald, Harrison McDonald, Shannon Lorraway, Emma McDonald and Paeton Lorraway.

Head to Reef Gateway for an easy and tasty dinner

Be a star in the Whitsundays

Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo, State Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle, BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday co-owner Naomi McKinnon, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Carnival Australia executive chairwoman Ann Sherry AO, Ocean Rafting co-owner Peter Claxton, Charter Yachts Australia co-owner Annie Judd, Whitsunday Transit manager Ben Malady, Mantra Club Croc GM Luke Harley and Brigadeer Chris Field celebrating the fact that the Whitsundays is open for business.

EVER wanted to be a video star? Now is your chance.

Legends coming to light up lives

HE'S BACK: Steady Eddy grooving at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music jam session last year.

Get ready for Whitsunday SESsions

Local Partners

VMR benefit gig to help injured bikers

A FUNDRAISING effort for Anthony Pendlebury and Glen Vazzoli, who were injured after a motorbike collision at Crystal Brook in March, is back on.

Luxury dining, quality local food

GRAND OPENING: Hemingway's restaurant head chef Matthew Dixon and restaurant manager Georgina Madden.

Hemingway's is open for business.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

VMR benefit gig to help injured bikers

A FUNDRAISING effort for Anthony Pendlebury and Glen Vazzoli, who were injured after a motorbike collision at Crystal Brook in March, is back on.

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Well Built Beginner

6 Cabbage Tree Road, Andergrove 4740

House 3 2 2 $330,000

This affordable brick home is perfect for the renovator, retiree or first home buyer. Excellent condition. - 3 built-in bedrooms, main has an ensuite and opens...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Lot 13 - 2,764m2 and Lot 43 - 2,196m2

Seaforth 4741

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Looking for coastal living on a large serviced Lot without City prices?? Phone the agent for details and take a look at what is available at Seaforth Hills...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Great Starter!

6/2 Piccolo Street, North Mackay 4740

Unit 2 1 1 $175,000

Very tidy 2 Bedroom unit located in North Mackay and just 5 minutes drive to Mackay CBD or Mt Pleasant Shopping Precinct. The unit has been recently renovated and...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

Farleigh ....... It&#39;s Not Far

12 Powells Road, Farleigh 4741

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Are you looking to break into the market without breaking the bank. Look no further. This older style high set home which has been terraced to the sloping block...

Mt Martin Cane Farm

Mirani 4754

Rural 3 1 4 $725,000

Good level to gently undulating farm 10 minutes to Mirani in the fertile Mt Martin area. Total of 158.5 acres over 1 freehold title with 126 acres of cane...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!