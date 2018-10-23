Legends to go Mental in Airlie

QUEENSLAND-BOUND: Mental As Anything, fronted by Greedy Smith, will play at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on Friday.

QUEENSLAND-BOUND: Mental As Anything, fronted by Greedy Smith, will play at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on Friday. Contributed

ICONIC Australian band Mental As Anything first played in Airlie Beach in the 1980s.

On Friday the band will once again hit Airlie Beach when it plays at Magnums Hotel.

The look of the band may have changed since those early days - frontman Greedy Smith is the only remaining original member - but much of the music will be the band's most-loved songs.

They will be mixed in with some newer songs, including one the Mentals have not recorded yet.

Since forming in 1978 the Mentals have had more than 16 Australian Top 30 songs, including hits such as Live it Up, Too Many Times and The Nips Are Getting Bigger.

Greedy said that of the songs the band has performed Live It Up was one of his favourites, especially because it was played a lot in the United Kingdom and Europe.

You're So Strong became a dance hit for the band in America, making it another of Greedy's favourites.

He still loves performing the band's songs live, saying he has pretty much been on the road touring for 42 years.

''The biggest break I had from touring is when I came off a horse in the 1990s,” he said.

Because the band has been touring for so long, Greedy said he now noticed the make-up of the audience was also changing, with the original fans still coming, but also bringing along their children.

"Because we are playing to people a generation down, we play our songs to sound like our records,” he said.

The band has also changed over the years, with some members getting younger.

The current bass player, Jacob Cook, who has been with Mental As Anything for six or seven years, was a one-year-old when they had their first hit.

Greedy is looking forward to people going along in Airlie Beach and singing to the Mentals' songs.

"They'll know most of the songs,” he said.

"A lot (of people say) 'I didn't know that was theirs'. We get that a lot.”

The North Queensland tour will take in Mackay, Airlie Beach, Townsville and Mission Beach.

"That time of the year has come to head up to Queensland and see the people,” Greedy said.

"We're doing a bit of recording to see what the band sounds like now,” he said.

"It's a fresh sound.”

MENTAL AS ANYTHING

WHEN: Friday, October 26, 8-11pm

WHO: 18+ event

WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Main St, Airlie Beach

TICKETS: $30 at Magnums, $34.70 from tickets.oztix.com.au