Lego Masters 2019: Granny, grandson duo top Lego leaderboard

QUEENSLAND grandson and grandmother duo Matt and Lyn have cemented themselves as the unlikely frontrunners in Nine's new series Lego Masters.

The Brisbane-based pair, who are the youngest and oldest in the competition respectively, were the first team to snag a golden brick - which gives them immunity from the next elimination - in Sunday night's debut episode.

Judge Ryan "Brickman" McNaught commended the pair on their teamwork and said their skyscraper featuring a large, orange dragon "probably the most technically advanced build out of our entire mega city" built by the competitors.

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake cracked jokes with grandson and grandmother duo Matt and Lyn during the debut episode of the Channel 9 show on Sunday night.

"To take that risk and put that dragon on the outside of the building - amazing stuff," McNaught said on the show.

"You had three things to tick off - technical skills, the story - it had to tell itself, and aesthetics - to make it look beautiful. So only one team ticked all three boxes, congratulations Matt and Lynn."

Matt, who grew up in Toowoomba but currently lives with Lyn while studying a film degree at QUT, told Confidential he had applied for the show "not seriously thinking we would get on".

"It's amazing - I'm pretty young but this is the best thing I've ever done in my life," the 17-year-old said.

Lyn introduced Matt to Lego as part of a reward system when she was toilet training him as a child.

But the 71-year-old admitted she did need some extra training in the lead up.

"It (being on TV) wasn't on my list of things to cross off but I wanted to encourage Matt and he thought I brought some creativity to the whole thing," she said.

"He did have to put me through Lego school and moved all his Lego to my house. It involved things like learning all the different names of the bricks - some of them I'd never heard before - and how to join things together."

Lego Masters continues Monday night at 7:30pm on Channel 9.