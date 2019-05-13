LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now
LOOKING for a new job? Here's a selection of available roles around the Whitsundays region.
MAINTENANCE PERSON - BOWEN
A fruit & vegetable packing operation requires a competent maintenance person to carry out repairs and preventative maintenance work on a variety of machinery and equipment in their very busy packing shed operation.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3213256/
FULL-TIME TRAINEE - GUTHALUNGRA
Pacific Reef Technologies is a prawn hatchery based in Guthalungra and seeking to fill a permanent full-time trainee hatchery position. It is described as a great start in aquaculture for a young, motivated individual.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226993/
HAIRDRESSER - AIRLIE BEACH
Kazza's Barber Shop is looking for long-term casual hairdressers.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3225197/
PUBLIC AREA ATTENDANT - CANNONVALE
BIG4 Whitsundays is looking for a part-time public area attendant who will be required to maintain a high-level of cleanliness throughout their amenities blocks, public shelters, BBQs and self-contained accommodation.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226903/
VACATION CARE CO-ORDINATOR - CANNONVALE
Whitsunday Christian College is seeking a vacation care co-ordinator.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226991/
VACATION CARE EDUCATOR - CANNONVALE
Whitsunday Christian College is seeking a vacation care educator.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226991/
DECKHAND & COOK/STEWARDESS - WHITSUNDAYS
Two full-time positions are available for a private superyacht in the Whitsundays.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3223051/
SALESPERSON - WHITSUNDAYS
Rod Grittner Nissan is looking for a salesperson. To be considered you will have a proven track record of success in retail sales or customer service industry. Some knowledge of the automotive industry would be an advantage.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38891775?searchrequesttoken=055e254c-6753-4136-a560-f4222b93d7a6&type=promoted
GROWER MARKETING CONSULTANT - PROSERPINE
Wilmar Sugar is looking for a grower marketing consultant who will be part of a dynamic team that actively promotes Wilmar's sugar pricing and marketing offering.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38995034?searchrequesttoken=7289cc49-b67d-4d6a-ae95-1d3014b59802&type=standard
BARTENDER - AIRLIE BEACH
Abell Point Marina is looking for a bartender to work at The Garden Bar Bistro, located near the entrance to the Coral Sea Gardens on the waterfront in the south marina village.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38995629?searchrequesttoken=7289cc49-b67d-4d6a-ae95-1d3014b59802&type=standout