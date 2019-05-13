LEGS ELEVEN: Available jobs in the Whitsundays right now

11 jobs available in the Whitsundays right now.

11 jobs available in the Whitsundays right now. CONTRIBUTED

LOOKING for a new job? Here's a selection of available roles around the Whitsundays region.

MAINTENANCE PERSON - BOWEN

A fruit & vegetable packing operation requires a competent maintenance person to carry out repairs and preventative maintenance work on a variety of machinery and equipment in their very busy packing shed operation.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3213256/

FULL-TIME TRAINEE - GUTHALUNGRA

Pacific Reef Technologies is a prawn hatchery based in Guthalungra and seeking to fill a permanent full-time trainee hatchery position. It is described as a great start in aquaculture for a young, motivated individual.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226993/

HAIRDRESSER - AIRLIE BEACH

Kazza's Barber Shop is looking for long-term casual hairdressers.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3225197/

PUBLIC AREA ATTENDANT - CANNONVALE

BIG4 Whitsundays is looking for a part-time public area attendant who will be required to maintain a high-level of cleanliness throughout their amenities blocks, public shelters, BBQs and self-contained accommodation.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226903/

VACATION CARE CO-ORDINATOR - CANNONVALE

Whitsunday Christian College is seeking a vacation care co-ordinator.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226991/

VACATION CARE EDUCATOR - CANNONVALE

Whitsunday Christian College is seeking a vacation care educator.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3226991/

DECKHAND & COOK/STEWARDESS - WHITSUNDAYS

Two full-time positions are available for a private superyacht in the Whitsundays.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3223051/

SALESPERSON - WHITSUNDAYS

Rod Grittner Nissan is looking for a salesperson. To be considered you will have a proven track record of success in retail sales or customer service industry. Some knowledge of the automotive industry would be an advantage.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38891775?searchrequesttoken=055e254c-6753-4136-a560-f4222b93d7a6&type=promoted

GROWER MARKETING CONSULTANT - PROSERPINE

Wilmar Sugar is looking for a grower marketing consultant who will be part of a dynamic team that actively promotes Wilmar's sugar pricing and marketing offering.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38995034?searchrequesttoken=7289cc49-b67d-4d6a-ae95-1d3014b59802&type=standard

BARTENDER - AIRLIE BEACH

Abell Point Marina is looking for a bartender to work at The Garden Bar Bistro, located near the entrance to the Coral Sea Gardens on the waterfront in the south marina village.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38995629?searchrequesttoken=7289cc49-b67d-4d6a-ae95-1d3014b59802&type=standout