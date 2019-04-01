LEGS ELEVEN: Jobs available in the Whitsundays region

This week's list of available jobs in the Whitsundays region.

THIS week's look at jobs available in the Whitsundays region.

COOK - WHITSUNDAYS

A busy Indian restaurant serving traditional Indian and Pakistani food need an experienced cook to join their energetic team.

They are looking for someone with at least two years experience cooking in Indian cuisines - who is hard-working, organised, creative, and passionate about food and customer service.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38695158?searchrequesttoken=72e3ef3a-d8a7-40a2-88f9-29fe5c0ccb71&type=standard

CLEANER - CANNONVALE

CANNONVALE State School is looking for a permanent part-time cleaner to start on May 7, 2019.

The position is 30 hours per week working a split shift; Monday to Friday between 5.30am-8.30am and 2.45pm-5.45pm.

The objective of the role is to provide a high level of cleaning support and ensure that a high standard of hygiene and cleanliness is maintained.

An employment package, including selection criteria, is available from the school administration office, 56 Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale. Contact number: 4946 2333.

Applications close on Friday, April 19.

PLANT OPERATORS - BOWEN

BQC Quarries are seeking experienced personnel to join their Bowen team to operate articulated dump trucks, loaders, excavators and/or mobile crushing and screening equipment.

Forward your resume and supporting information to admin@bqc.net.au.

See more here: https://www.buysearchsell.com.au/ad/3186941/

PAINTERS AND CARPENTERS - WHITSUNDAYS

DANKAV Construction, Reconstruction and Development is looking to fill a number of roles.

They are looking for qualified painters who are fully experienced in all aspects of the trade, must be licenced, immediate start.

They are also seeking qualified carpenters for ongoing work on Hamilton Island, must be licenced, immediate start.

For more information contact Ken Hartley 0400 453 385.

KITCHEN MANAGER - AIRLIE BEACH

Hog's Breath Cafe Airlie Beach is seeking a kitchen manager.

If you possess a "Passion for Achievement” and have a "Whatever it takes Attitude” then this may be the opportunity for you.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38690587?searchrequesttoken=72e3ef3a-d8a7-40a2-88f9-29fe5c0ccb71&type=standard

BOILERMAKER/METAL FABRICATOR - PROSERPINE

Proserpine roof manufacturer Parnell's Metal Industries is seeking a reliable metal fabricator / boilermaker to take up a full-time position.

See more here: https://www.buysearchsell.com.au/ad/3179999/

RACQ PATROL OFFICER - WHITSUNDAYS

PROSERPINE Auto Repairs & Towing Service is seeking a RACQ Patrol Officer who will be required to carry out RACQ Roadside Assistance and towing of vehicles.

An open MR drivers licence is required and you must be prepared to work flexible hours.

The position is a casual one and would suit a semi-retired mechanic.

You will be required to do RACQ training.

Contact Bryan Davy 4945 1938, 0417 622 609 or parts@bigpond.net.au

DOUBLE ROAD TRAIN DRIVER - COLLINSVILLE

Join the Oakdare team as a double road train driver at the Jax Mine in Collinsville.

See more here: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3187843/

MATHEMATICS TEACHER - PROSERPINE

St Catherine's College in Proserpine is looking for a full-time maths teacher for years 7-12 to start in Term 2.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38703063?searchrequesttoken=a1c298b6-a078-4af2-9aca-1273d5e70214&type=standout

HOUSEKEEPER - CANNONVALE

Reef Gateway Hotel is seeking to hire casual housekeepers to join the team.

Housekeepers are required to be available on a rotating roster (including weekends and public holidays) with shifts starting at 9am and generally finishing between 1-3pm.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38699000?searchrequesttoken=a1c298b6-a078-4af2-9aca-1273d5e70214&type=standard

EXPERIENCED VALET OPERATOR - HAMILTON ISLAND

Immaculate Island Services is a premium cleaning, valet and maintenance company, servicing luxury properties on Hamilton Island.

They are seeking an experienced valet operator with exceptional customer service.

See more here: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38694256?searchrequesttoken=72e3ef3a-d8a7-40a2-88f9-29fe5c0ccb71&type=standard