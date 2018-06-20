Daily tips to survive Trump’s presidency

Leisa Hunter Smith is the author of The Trumpitis Antidote: Daily Self Care for Staying Sensible and Sane in the Anxious Era of Trump

Leisa Hunter Smith is the author of The Trumpitis Antidote: Daily Self Care for Staying Sensible and Sane in the Anxious Era of Trump

AUTHOR Leisa Hunter Smith thought she was in a "parallel universe" when Donald Trump was elected US president.

Hunter Smith, who was born in America but has lived in Australia now for almost three decades, was in Hobart as the US election results started to come in, leaving her feeling numb as she realised Mr Trump was to become the 45th president of the United States.

US President Donald Trump reveals whether he hears ‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’ in the recent viral audio debate. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

"It was my worst nightmare come true and I felt it really showed the not-so-nice side of America," she said. "I couldn't believe that someone who had no experience and who was someone I would call a misognist was elected by the American people."

About a month after Mr Trump's victory, Hunter Smith decided that if she was struggling to come to terms with the US election result then there must be many others in the same situation.

So she wrote The Trumpitis Antidote: Daily Self Care for Staying Sensible and Sane in the Anxious Era of Trump, a self-help guide giving readers daily tips on how to manage under a Trump presidency.

"The thing to remember is that everyone is going to have different reactions to this," she said. "Self care is an important piece of advice. That is often tailored to the individual."

Hillary Clinton supporters react during election night. Picture: Supplied

Hunter Smith gives advice for each day of the year.

For example, the tip for February 1st is to write down the things that "you are grieving" since Mr Trump was elected. Then, think of who in your community shares some of those same concerns and reach out to them.

Other tips include ways to remain mindful, whether that be through breathing techniques or yoga.

"There are many things that people and do and which I cover off in the book. Find chat groups on Facebook with similar minded people, find a cause you believe in and help out, and if you are an American then register to vote and encourage other people to do the same. That really is one of the most important things you can do".