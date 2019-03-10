Lena experiences life Down Under

RELAXED: Lena Succow is amazed at how friendly and helpful Australians are.

RELAXED: Lena Succow is amazed at how friendly and helpful Australians are. Georgia Simpson

LENA Succow wasn't ready for uni, and instead sought an adventure Down Under.

Being by the water every day since she arrived in Australia has been a novelty for the young traveller, as in her home town of Hanover in Germany, there isn't an ocean nearby.

One of her favourite moments was when she stood up for the first time on a surf board at a surf camp at Arrawarra, New South Wales.

When she heads back to Germany in a few weeks, she'll start the motions of applying for university, and she's looking forward to commencing her studies with a fresh mind, and the wisdom she's gained from her travels.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

Everybody always wants to know how you are.

People always say, 'Hey, how are you?' and they really mean it!

In Germany, everyone ignores each other.

People are also very helpful, everyone wants to help you, and they actually really want to.

What's been your favourite destination so far?

Sydney, because of the people I met. It was so cool, and I'll remember it forever.

It's also a really big, famous city, so I just couldn't believe I was finally there.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I've learnt to take responsibility for myself, and to be more organised. I'm also a lot more open-minded than I was before I went travelling.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Always wear sunscreen! I have never been so sunburnt in my life. The sun here is so much harsher than in Germany.

What is something you will remember forever from your travels?

When I saw the Sydney Opera House for the first time, I was so impressed. I have always wanted to see it in real life, because I had seen it on TV so many times when I was a kid. There was an Australian TV show in Germany called Dance Academy, and it was set in Sydney so the Opera House was always in the background.