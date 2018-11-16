Lend a helping hand this McHappy Day

LEND A HAND: Marisa Bete, Gail Urbano, Michael Muller, Jess Robertson and Courtney Leifels show off their silly McHappy Day silly socks at McDonald's Cannovale.

LEND A HAND: Marisa Bete, Gail Urbano, Michael Muller, Jess Robertson and Courtney Leifels show off their silly McHappy Day silly socks at McDonald's Cannovale. Claudia Alp

WHAT do Big Macs and silly socks have in common?

Purchasing either on McHappy Day this Saturday will send a donation directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to support seriously ill children and their families.

McDonald's Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Bowen will join franchises nationwide to participate in the campaign.

Owner Michael Muller said he was looking forward to welcoming the local community in restaurants on McHappy Day.

"McHappy Day is a wonderful way to celebrate the Charity while raising much-needed funds to support seriously ill children and their families,” Mr Muller said.

"This event truly illustrates our commitment to helping North Queensland's sick kids and their families when they need it the most, and we can't wait to see how much we can help raise this year.”

Statistics released by (RMHC) North Australia this week revealed 154 families, across the Whitsundays and Mackay, had received help to obtain critical medical care.

Various support services were provided to families who needed to travel to Townsville so their child could receive critical medical care, equating to more than 2,800 nightly stays.

On McHappy Day, $2 from every Big Mac sold will be donated directly to RMHC.

Visitors can look the part with a pair of $5 McHappy Day socks or $2, $5, $10 or $50 Helping Hands, displayed on the restaurant walls.

The Bucket Brigades will also be out in full force for gold coin donations and further donations can be made via the RMHC website.