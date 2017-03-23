Lending a hand to Pam

SEEKING HELP: Pam Hoyle, husband Michael and children Jessica and Daniel are hoping to raise funds to help fight the effects of Lyme Disease that Pam suffers from.

ALL Pam Hoyle wants is to be well enough to look after her two children, which a crippling illness prevents her from doing.

It was about 18 months ago when Pam, 32, was diagnosed with Lyme Disease or Multiple Systemic Infection Disease Syndrome (MSIDS), which drastically affected her nervous and immune system.

The illness causes symptoms similar to that of a stroke including immobility, seizures, spasms, constant pain, blurred, vision, dizziness, nausea and more.

Due to a lack of funding by the government, Pam and her family are forced to come up with the money to pay for general bills and sky high medical bills.

With research and treatment mainly available overseas, Pam hoped to be able to travel to receive the help she needed.

"I've just been trying to find treatment and doctors here in Australia that can help but we're having not much luck with it,” she said.

In a bid to raise funds to help support Pam, her husband and her children, a Go Fund Me page was set up by a good friend of Pam's, Marnie Westecott, to raise up to $15,000.

"(With the money raised), we would go overseas and get the proper treatment,” Pam said.

Having been a country girl all of her life working on cattle stations, Pam said she was struggling to cope with her illness.

"The last couple of weeks have just been so overwhelming,” she said.

"I have trouble walking and I walk with a walker frame because my legs don't work properly.”

See www.gofundme.com /pamsmedicalmayhem.