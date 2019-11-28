Lengthy ferry cut-off avoided during Shute rebuild

WORK is expected to start in January on the restoration of the Shute Harbour terminal and seawall - almost three years after it was destroyed in Cyclone Debbie.

The $35 million construction tender for the rebuild of the Shute Harbour terminal and seawall was awarded to Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd at yesterday's ordinary meeting of the Whitsunday Regional Council.

One of the most heavily impacted areas from Debbie, Shute Harbour was thrashed with winds as high as 230km/h and was left all but destroyed.

The restoration project, which comes at an overall cost of $54.5m, will see a complete rebuild of the seawall, terminal, pontoons and carpark at the Shute Harbour marine facility and is expected to start early next year.

It's a project that Whitsunday Regional Council Deputy Mayor John Collins called 'complex' and 'important to get right'.

"Council adopted the detailed design for the new facility in December 2018 and we are excited to begin works on the ground very soon,” he said.

"Over the past year, we have been diligent in fine-tuning the engineering solutions and seeking clarifications throughout the tender process.

"Shute Harbour is such an important place for so many in our community and the new marine facility has a huge potential to drive economic growth in our region.”

HARBOUR RESTORATION: Construction will begin at Shute Harbour in January. Joanne Vlismas

The multimillion dollar rebuild hasn't been without its difficulties.

The complexity of the harbour rebuild project has meant an extension was granted for its completion date, from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2021.

A petition was launched by Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke recently, outlining the negative impact the projected six- month closure to ferry use would have on Hamilton Island residents and businesses.

When presented to council by Mr Bourke at the November 13 ordinary meeting, the petition had garnered 535 signatories.

Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Kenn Donohoe said council worked closely with their preferred contractor, Vassallo Constructions, after receiving the petition to find a solution that would minimise the impact to Hamilton Island.

The offline time for Shute Harbour for ferry use has now been reduced from more than five months to about five weeks.

This is through the extended use of an existing pontoon and the earlier construction of the new recreational pontoon.

The recreational pontoon will be 'beefed up' for ferry use.

"We had to look out of the box for solutions,” Mr Donohoe said.

"The solution does add some time and cost to the project but our contractor has been amazing in addressing how we can minimise the impact to users of Shute Harbour.”

Vassallo Constructions managing director Victor Vassallo said the Mackay based construction company was 'proud' to be part of a project, which would be seen 'on the international stage'.

"This is an iconic project for the Whitsundays with people from all over the world seeing it,” he said.

"Our team is local and we will use as many Whitsunday services as possible to allow the project to help the region.”