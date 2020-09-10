Menu
Reverend Moira Evers from St Mark’s Anglican Church Buderim was, until recently, a member of LGBTI+ group Rainbow Noosa.
Religion & Spirituality

Lesbian reverend banned from same-sex advocate group

Matt Collins
10th Sep 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:55 PM
It seems Satan has gotten in between a lesbian reverend and her involvement with a same-sex advocate group.

Reverend Moira Evers from St Mark's Anglican Church Buderim recently left LGBTQ+ group Rainbow Noosa after they posted comments supporting Temple of Satan.

Mother Moira felt the group was no longer a "safe space", suggesting the members were promoting Satanism.

Although she revoked her membership, Rainbow Noosa has since banned Mother Moira and her church from the same-sex advocate group.

In a statement on social media, Rainbow Noosa co-ordinator Lesley Pantlin explained why she had enforced the ban, claiming Mother Moira's views on Temple of Satan were inaccurate.

Rainbow Noosa leader Lesley Pantlin (left) with Zee Parks during the Noosa Rainbow Festival.
"Rainbow Noosa is a secular group, and our support for religious groups and activities is appropriately limited to those with affirming attitudes towards us," she said.

"Moira is unwilling or unable to move beyond the word 'Satan' and her incorrect and negative views.

"While Moira is entitled to her position, it is contrary to our interests and rights and I will consequently be putting a ban on Moira and St Mark's Church."

The leader of the same-sex group went on to say she would reconsider the ban if Mother Moira was prepared to "retract and apologise for her negative views".

"It is now up to her to decide whether her church is to be part of the problem or part of the solution regarding Christian attitudes to LGBTI+ rights," Ms Pantlin said.

In reply, Reverend Moira Evers said she had no comment to make other than to thank Ms Pantlin for her feedback and she wished Rainbow Noosa well for the future.

Temple of Satan founder, and member of the Rainbow Noosa group, Robin Bristow was contacted and did not want to make a comment.

