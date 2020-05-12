Less restrictions: ‘We’re not a one-size-fits-all state’

THE Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) is campaigning for further considerations to be given to small businesses in regional and remote areas after Friday’s National Cabinet meeting announced the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

It was agreed at the meeting that outback parts of the state – many of which have been free of coronavirus – would have greater freedoms than elsewhere, with up to 20 patrons allowed inside restaurants and pubs and recreational travel restrictions widened to 500km.

Metro and other areas have been allowed 10-person limits.

The tourism and hospitality sectors in remote and regional areas have been hit heavily and CCIQ General Manager for Advocacy and Policy Amanda Rohan said she would like to see these parts of Queensland receive additional relaxing of restrictions to allow them to “open up” further, especially to people in their communities.

Ms Rohan said it would be vital to assess the risk profile for each region and make individual decisions.

“The risk profile is a consideration the State Government needs to look at – we’re not a one-size-fits-all state. Then a decision could be made in consultation with local councils,” she said.

“If we could start with opening pubs and think, ‘Let’s get you guys moving again’ it would be good for the economy, good from a mental health perspective, and good for the town’s resilience.

“It won’t solve all the economic concerns as they will need visitor travel, but if we can activate those areas now, I think that will go a long way to buffering businesses.”

CCIQ has spoken to many regional businesses about the impact of restrictions, especially with the loss of traffic from grey nomad and business travellers.

“So we have been open to the State Government looking at opportunities to open up in those communities, for the people living in the communities,” she said.

Ms Rohan said rural and regional areas had already suffered floods, fires and droughts before coronavirus hit.

“We’ve definitely come through a significant time of uncertainty,” she said.

“But this is unprecedented uncertainty, and that is something we’ve been hearing from the regional businesses.

“These central places being closed, even to their own communities, is something we haven’t had to deal with before.”

Ms Rohan said industry was also key and returning employees – whether fly-in fly-out or seasonal workers – was crucial.

Tourism, she said, would be “critical” in the recovery of small towns as service-based industries had felt the “full brunt” of job losses.

“On the flip side there have been some business that have fared better,” she said.

“We’re finding that businesses are rethinking their supply chain and they’re purchasing in Queensland as opposed to overseas.

“There’s pockets where business-to-business supply chains are strengthening.

“It’s the business-to-consumer market that’s struggling.”

The CCIQ has asked the State Government to put more emphasis on digital connectivity for rural and regional areas.

“Businesses have had to adapt but it makes it more difficult if they can’t connect – the more connected you are, the more productive you are.”

Many businesses, she said, were feeling the pressures of the ongoing crisis.

“A lot of our calls are from businesses who are under strain, so we are getting a lot of mental-health based calls.

“Businesses are the backbone of communities, so look after each other and find the right help – don’t be afraid to reach out.”

Ms Rohan encouraged businesses to talk to their local Chamber of Commerce and council about the recovery process.

“Businesses have a strong voice and councils play a big role and can provide relief in areas such as fees, permits and rates,” she said.

“What I do know is we don’t want to open up and have to shut down again, so it needs to be cautious, considered and practical.”

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said that overall he was “positive” about the survival of businesses in the Whitsunday region.

“They’re incredibly resilient,” he said.

“But with previous disasters, you knew what to expect. This is literally an open-ended book and it’s hard for any of us to make plans.”

He said he was concerned that when government rebates finished after six months, “business won’t miraculously go back to normal”.

“For businesses to suddenly have to find that money or let people go hardly bears thinking about.”

Mr Milostic said the Whitsunday region was largely dependent on tourists, particularly international tourism.

“In terms of recovery, it is a long way away. The things the government has put in place with JobKeeper are extremely helpful but there are a lot of businesses here that have nothing to sell – they are tour operators or they sell tours.”

He said easing of domestic travel restrictions would help but “to what extent is a bit unknown”.

“So honestly, in terms of what the government can do, if they can wave a magic wand and bring the tourists back that would be terrific.”

Extended relief packages from the government in industries where there was no recovery would be “fantastic”, he said.

“People here are fairly resigned. Nobody sees a quick road out. No one has said directly to me that they are throwing it all in, but there’s very little they can do,” he said.

The restaurants in town needed extra support, he said.

“The takeaway options just tick business along for them, but they really need bums on seats and they need it to be substantial to stay viable.

“We are way over-serviced for the local population.”

Mr Milostic said businesses in the Whitsundays were “hardened operators” who had been through many crises.

“I don’t think this is the nail in the coffin for too many of them, but there will be some who throw in the towel, which is a shame,” he said.

He said he was positive Australians would travel as state borders opened, but without the international support it was difficult to tell how much of the local industry would suffer.

CCIQ CEO Stephen Tait said there were many ways to support small business.

“An ongoing focus for us is encouraging people to #Support Small,” he said.

“For consumers, it’s about making a conscious effort to support their small local businesses, as it’s these local businesses who are always supporting their community at a range of events, through sponsorship and donation of prizes while also being a major source of local employment.”