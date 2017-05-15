Let go of Debbie with SESsions

COMIC RELIEF: Pauly Fenech of Fat Pizza and Housos will appear at the Whitsunday SESsions on May 27.

LEGENDARY Aussie beat-boxer, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist Joel Turner and Pauly Fenech are the latest acts announced for the Whitsunday SESsions.

These latest performers join a bill made up of James Blundell, Graeme Connors and James T.

Promoter of the event Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said after the touch down of Cyclone Debbie and the ensuing stress, a benefit gig that bought the whole community together was just what the Whitsundays needed.

Pauly Fenech is a man who needs no introduction and is just the man to do the job.

Now a well established comic after the success of Fat Pizza and Housos, Pauly's crass brand on bogan humour will really have you laughing.

Big on crowd participation, don't be surprised if you are picked from the audience to skull a goon sack on stage.

From raw comedy to natural talent, Joel Turner is recognised for his raw power, deep bass, and trademark sounds such as his "third voice” cowbell, teeth beats and bass guitar.

He was the victor at the World Beatboxing Championships in 2005 and retained the title until 2009.

Mr Butlin said in order to make the event totally inclusive buses would run from Collinsville and Bowen to deliver people to the Whitsunday Sailing Club in Airlie Beach.

And he was hoping for the Whitsundy SESsions gig to draw major crowds in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"We are looking to get 1000 people there. We want as many as we can get,” he said.

Mr Butlin said the aim of the concert was not to make money and all proceeds from the event would be handed on to the State Emergency Service.

"It's to bring everyone together in the one spot and have a few beers, enjoy great music, talk about it (the cyclone) and have a laugh, he said.

He said the mix of acts would ensure the gig had something for everyone.

From a beatboxer to a comic and from classic rock to country, Mr Butlin has covered all bases.

Pauly Fenech will have the crowd laughing and Graeme Connors is one of the best country artists in Australia as well as James Cann.

And James T played Woodstock with his band Canned Heat. That's right, Woodstock.

Pre-sale tickets will be going for a very affordable $23 and at the door they will set you back $25.

BENEFIT GIG

WHAT: Whitsunday SESsions

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

WHEN: May 27

COST: Pre-sale $23, or $25 at the door