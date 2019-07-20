Menu
An example of the amphibious assault craft that will land on the beach at Bowen on Monday.
Let the 'exercise' invasion begin

jordan.gilliland
by
20th Jul 2019 8:30 PM

A LARGE military amphibious beach landing is planned to take place in Bowen next week.

Kings Beach will be overtaken by defence personnel from Australia, the United States and Japan on Monday, July 22, as part of military training exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

The amphibious landing is expected to commence at about 10am.

Once the landing is complete, the defence personnel will move to fixed locations around the town where further training exercises will take place.

Australian Defence Force Public Affairs Officer, Major Sarah Hawke, said that residents shouldn't feel alarmed if they see the defence force in their area.

"Local residents can expect to see military personnel and equipment as well as increased air-traffic," Major Hawke said.

"Residents are being discouraged from parking on the roads near the beach and to slow down when they see military personnel or equipment.

Major Hawke said that no live ammunition was to be used during the training exercise, however blank ammunition would be used.

Residents in Proserpine can also expect a large number of US military equipment and vehicles to move through the area.

Residents in these areas are also urged to slow down when they encounter any military vehicles.

bowen defence exercise talisman sabre 2019 whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

