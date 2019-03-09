BIG SHAVE: Max Porter will be shaving his curly locks to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

BIG SHAVE: Max Porter will be shaving his curly locks to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. Contributed

HE HAS hair - and lots of it.

But Proserpine teenager Max Porter is about to shave it all off to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation as part of the World's Greatest Shave.

The 17-year-old is one of many who has been touched by the devastation of cancer and said he thought participating in a head shave would be a good way to raise money for the cause.

"In my family, I have lost a few members to cancer. I just thought I would hate to see it happen to anyone else," Max said.

"I've got hair, a lot of it, and I thought 'that's a great way to get fundraising'."

Max's curly locks will be shaved at a sausage sizzle hosted by Proserpine Tennis Club on March 19.

For every sausage sold, the club will donate $2 to the Leukaemia Foundation, helping Max achieve his goal of $3000.

Cupcakes will be on sale to raise money and raffle prizes will be up for grabs.

The event will be family-friendly with various attractions to entertain all ages including tennis, table tennis and darts.

In the words of Max: "Let the powers of hair win us over."

WHEN: March 19 from 6.30pm