Menu
Login
News

Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.
ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.
Peter Carruthers
by

THE Reef Gateway Hotel said "let there be rock”.

And there will be rock this Anzac Day when acclaimed AD/DC tribute band ACCA DACCA comes to town for one show only.

More than just a tribute act, the ACCA DACCA show is a full blown three hour production guaranteed to captivate old time fans and sure to turn a few youngsters, who are yet to experience Australia's greatest contribution, to the genre.

There will be video projected onto huge screens, cannons, bells and, of course, bagpipes.

Selected tracks from every studio album by the gods of rock from 1974 to the present day will include hits such as:

Can I Sit Next To You Girl, TNT, Long Way To The Top, Highway To Hell, through to Back In Black, Thunderstruck, Rock N Roll Train and Rock Or Bust.

The ACCA DACCA show is the only act of its kind to be fully endorsed by AC/DC and will include narrated facts, photos, footage and moments this iconic Australian band experienced on their rise to stardom.

You will laugh, you will cry and in between you will be rocking to tunes that provided a soundtrack for those growing up in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

So at the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day, let there be light, let there be guitar but most of all let there be rock.

ROCK LEGENDS

WHAT: ACCA DACCA

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel

WHEN: April 22, 1-4pm

COST: Free

Topics:  acdc anzac day reef gateway hotel

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Mr Fyfe has had the condition most of his life and is an ambassador for Epilepsy Action Australia based in Sydney.

Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its catering in 2011.

Pairing up for autism awareness

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

The healing power and benefits of yoga

Dining to cure cancer

BIG WIN: A bareboating adventure prize worth $9000 is up for grabs in the raffle drawn at the event.

Dine in one of Airlie Beach's most exclusive oceanfronts for cancer

Local Partners