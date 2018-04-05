Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

THE Reef Gateway Hotel said "let there be rock”.

And there will be rock this Anzac Day when acclaimed AD/DC tribute band ACCA DACCA comes to town for one show only.

More than just a tribute act, the ACCA DACCA show is a full blown three hour production guaranteed to captivate old time fans and sure to turn a few youngsters, who are yet to experience Australia's greatest contribution, to the genre.

There will be video projected onto huge screens, cannons, bells and, of course, bagpipes.

Selected tracks from every studio album by the gods of rock from 1974 to the present day will include hits such as:

Can I Sit Next To You Girl, TNT, Long Way To The Top, Highway To Hell, through to Back In Black, Thunderstruck, Rock N Roll Train and Rock Or Bust.

The ACCA DACCA show is the only act of its kind to be fully endorsed by AC/DC and will include narrated facts, photos, footage and moments this iconic Australian band experienced on their rise to stardom.

You will laugh, you will cry and in between you will be rocking to tunes that provided a soundtrack for those growing up in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

So at the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day, let there be light, let there be guitar but most of all let there be rock.

ROCK LEGENDS

WHAT: ACCA DACCA

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel

WHEN: April 22, 1-4pm

COST: Free