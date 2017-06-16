Let's do the time warp again

FLUORO FANTASTIC: Heidi Paradies and Sam Hayward are ready for the Whitsunday Sailing Club's '80s night.

GET ready to dust off your old clothes or hit the op shop because the Whitsundays is hosting a massive '80s party.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club will host the Awesome '80s Dance Party by production company Attori.

The club said they wanted everyone in the community to get in the spirit, get their dancing shoes on and party like it's 1989.

Attori hosts shows across Australia and company owner/performer Rick Romeo said audiences should get ready for a whole night of fun.

"There'll be non-stop '80s music, from go to whoa,” he said. "It's the '80s so it's all about big hair, big songs and songs that you love and songs that you love to hate.

"We do heaps of music shows across different decades and the one decade I always get asked about is the 1980s. They said they like that period the best.”

Guests on the night can expect everything from Madonna to KC and the Sunshine Band.

"It's a cross-section of all '80s stuff,” Mr Romeo said.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up on the night and get into the theme.

"We do this show around Australia and it blows me away how people get dressed up,” Mr Romeo said.

"Some have some serious shoulder pads in their cupboard. Back in those days that was fashion.

"It's surprising how much '80s clothing people have in their cupboards.”

Mr Romeo said audiences were encouraged to get up and dance.

There will even be an '80s-themed quiz before theshow.

"We do more easy listening while people are having their meal and we get more into it as the night goes on,” he said.

The two-person show will blow away the audience and have everyone getting their groove on.

"Especially after what's happened (with the cyclone), I think people need to come out, have a fantastic night with laughter and dancing,” Mr Romeo said. "Music is such a big part of people's lives, especially in their memories.”

It's a party you don't want to miss.