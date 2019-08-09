LET'S GET PHYSICAL: Celebrating a milestone

MILESTONE: Airlie Beach Parkrun event directors Justin Gray-Knight and Bob Barford are looking forward to the 200th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

MILESTONE: Airlie Beach Parkrun event directors Justin Gray-Knight and Bob Barford are looking forward to the 200th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday. Georgia Simpson

ALMOST four years ago, two men decided to launch parkrun in Airlie Beach.

The event has grown over the years and, on Saturday, August 10, it will celebrate its 200th edition.

Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford said it took about six months of planning before the first parkrun was held in Airlie Beach on December 5, 2015.

He credits the success of the family-friendly event to timing.

"It was the right time, and there was just enough interest,” he said.

Mr Barford said the beauty of parkrun was that, no matter whether you walk or run, you're still travelling the same distance.

"It doesn't matter if you finish the course in 20 minutes or if it takes you an hour, it's just about having a go,” he said.

The club averages around 100 runners a week and Mr Barford said there were people who had never run before who now competed in triathlons and half marathons.

"It's free and it's regular and I think that's a really big thing,” he said.

"It's every Saturday morning - unless there is some disaster, same time Saturday morning, same location and it's timed so you know what you're doing and how well you're going.”

Mr Barford said one of the biggest challenges when setting up the Airlie Beach event was finding a suitable course.

"Safety is the main thing, the course can't cross any roads and the paths have to be pretty well serviceable in any sort of weather,” he said.

Being close to a cafe was also a deciding factor in the location, as Mr Barford said it was important for runners to be able to socialise and get a coffee or some breakfast afterwards.

Since parkrun started, Mr Barford said the local running clubs had had an increase in members as people who had never run before realised how much they enjoyed it.

He said all the runners continued to inspire him every week.

"People tell you, they've been battling depression or they've got all sorts of problems but they still manage to come every week,” he said. Join the fun on Saturday, by coming along. To celebrate the milestone, the event will be having a Crazy Sock Day and Mr Barford said he couldn't wait to see everyone running in their craziest, colourful socks.

CELEBRATE

WHAT: Park Run Airlie Beach

WHEN: Saturday August 10, 7am

WHERE: Coral Sea Marina

COST: Free!