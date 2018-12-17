Letters hand-delivered to the office of state MP

ASKING QUESTIONS: Climate change concerns motivated this group to visit MP Jason Costigan's office in Proserpine last week.

ASKING QUESTIONS: Climate change concerns motivated this group to visit MP Jason Costigan's office in Proserpine last week. Georgia Simpson

EIGHT letters were hand-delivered to Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan's office by community members last week.

Each letter expressed concerns over the impacts of climate change, which they believe have been highlighted by the recent spate of extreme weather.

Community member Tony Fontes said the letters contained some "very pointed questions” for the state MP.

"We would like him to explain what the LNP is doing to reduce the impacts of climate change in our community,” he said.

"What bothers us most is that in the same week that Queensland burned, the Government announced their support for the Adani coal mine.

"There seems to be a huge disconnect here.”

Mr Costigan was unavailable for comment, but he has previously been vocal in his support for the Adani project, stating in July the financing of the railway for the Galilee Basin "warms his heart”.