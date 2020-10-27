Menu
Harry's View on the proposed transfer of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council.
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Social connections more important now than ever

Pam McKay
27th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This week is Veterans' Health Week, which runs from October 24 November 1, and the theme this year is "Social Connection".

Now more than ever we need to keep up with our social connections, check in on our mates and make every effort to support one another through these difficult times.

Being socially connected is one of the most important aspects of maintaining overall mental health and wellbeing and it is crucial for our veteran community to stay connected to their friends, family or local communities.

Almost 400 Veterans' Health Week events are being held across Australia this year, both in person and virtually, providing participants with COVID-safe options so everyone can get involved.

I encourage veterans, serving members and their families to attend a Veterans' Health Week event over the coming weeks, whether it is from the comfort of their own homes or attending safely in person.

Thank you to all the ex-service organisations and other veteran groups who have organised events this year, and creating an opportunity for veterans and their families to show their support for one another and raise awareness for veteran mental health.

For more information on attending a Veterans' Health Week event, visit the DVA website (dva.gov.au), call 1800 VETERAN (1800 838 372) or email vhw@dva.gov.au.

Finally, to all current and former ADF personnel who may be struggling for any reason, help is available and I encourage you to please reach out.

Don't forget that Open Arms - Veterans and Families Counselling is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, to all current and former ADF personnel and their families on 1800 011 046.

Darren Chester MP, Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Minister for Defence Personnel

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Our Qld Premier said on Sunday in Townsville, we will leave "nothing in the tank". That's right Anna, only the $118 billion dollar budget debt.

DOURSCOT. Sunday Mail editoral 25/10/2020 states the obvious. LNP is the best choice to ensure Queensland moves ahead. Labor has been asleep at the wheel for the last few years with no clear direction for the future. All Labor has achieved is a huge debt. LNP has clearly articulated its plans, both long and short term to get Queensland working again. LNP deserves the people's vote this election.

 

HAVE YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

