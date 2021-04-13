LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The humbug of global warming and climate change

Recently a letter spruiking the global warming (sorry climate change) alarmist mantra was published in some Queensland regional papers penned by Tony Fontes of Jubilee Pocket, Airlie Beach, in which he states, "As the driest inhabited continent, Australia already has a highly variable climate of droughts and flooding rains. This is why of all developed nations, Australia has been identified as one of the most vulnerable to climate change".

I have a differing opinion, a pragmatist view of nature, and that is, "Nature and natural events have and will always beyond the perceived power some humans they have to control events like global fluctuation temperatures".

As an octogenarian, I remember the cold mornings in Brisbane in the 1960s when one wore a jumper/jacket outside until, like reptiles, we stood in the sun warming the body sufficiently to remove the over clothes, and now, 60 years later, nobody wears jumper or jackets.

So, yes, it is warmer now, but has Brisbane's climate and Australia shown change? No!

We need to understand that 60 years, near an average human's lifespan, is but a grain of sand on the Gold Coast beaches in time.

Even 200 years, equal to three grains of sand, is irrelevant regarding this planet's climate variations.

I recently read a report that the planet's temperature is now cooling.

For the last four or five years, the northern hemisphere has experienced the coldest winters for over a century.

For the Tonys of the world, maybe they should search out Prof Ian Plimer's writings regarding Australia's natural history.

If they are not familiar with Plimer, an online search will undoubtedly enlighten them.

For me, this paragraph from Dorothy McKellar's "My Country" says it all:

"I love a sunburnt country,

A land of sweeping plains,

Of ragged mountain ranges,

Of droughts and flooding rains.

I love her far horizons,

I love her jewel-sea,

Her beauty and her terror -

The wide brown land for me!"

- Robert S Buick, Mountain Creek

HARRY'S VIEW ON TOURISM TOWN COMPETITION

Harry's view on top tourist town competition.

LPMC. Qld Deputy Premier Steven Miles says "stay to stalking Hemsworths", well they are well-paid actors who holiday in Qld regularly. You're part of the Palaszczuk Comedy Club paid by taxpayers and the only laughs you get is every time you speak. Your 'don't care' actions again are noted with voters. On Friday it's my 91-year-old Mum's birthday. I hope she can leave the unnecessary extended nursing home lock down while you holiday at Byron. Your approval polls are slipping big time.

The cost of required works on Queensland's state controlled roads has climbed by more than $400m in just one year.

Butcha Moloney: Skyrocketed. Have a look when passing through roadworks. And try a little game called spot who's working!! It's a hard game.

Benjamin Fitzgerald: QLD roads are some if most dangerous roads in Australia, it has to be done. No matter the cost!

Michael Herdman: All the red tape. Need 10 pencil pushers to every person doing the job.

Col Gelder: It takes them at least three goes to fix a bit of road properly.

Leyland Barnett: It must be Campbell's fault, he gets blamed for everything wrong in Queensland. Hang on, how long ago was he in power?

