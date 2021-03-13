LETTERS: Single-use plastics a serious problem

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Single-use plastics ban legislation

Single-use plastics are a serious problem for the environment.

Around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year and about half of all plastic is designed to be used only once and then thrown away.

The Palaszczuk Government has introduced legislation to ban specific single-use plastics, beginning with straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates and polystyrene takeaway food containers and cups commencing from 1 September 2021.

Single-use plastic items that are an integral part of packaging (such as a straw attached to a juice box) will not be banned.

The ban also provides for people with temporary or permanent disability and healthcare needs in our community to still be able to access single-use plastics.

Schools will also be able to access single-use plastic items should any students have similar needs.

Our community has embraced the introduction of the Container Refund Scheme and the ban on single-use plastic bags, and now we are taking the next step.

We can embrace sustainable alternatives, including paper straws, bamboo cutlery, paper plates and reusable stirrers.

For more information, please visit https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/pollution/management/waste/recovery/reduction/plastic-pollution or contact my office on 49131500.

- Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel, Assistant Minister for Education

No junk mail

It seems strange that this is now our third election in six months and it is the first one where the rules are being broken.

We have a no junk mail label on our letter box, which means no election flyers or any other junk mail.

But what do we get from two candidates? Junk mail.

Both should know better and should have read the rules like everyone else.

No junk mail means no junk mail.

If they can't get this simple instruction right they don't deserve our vote.

- Mark, Berserker

HARRY'S VIEW ON HALF-PRICE AIRFARES

Harry's view on Federal Government's half price airfare deals.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Pathetic Palaszuzuk and the double standard Labor union movement have bagged the support given to Australian airlines to help get them get operational again. They say this money will only support bonuses and salary wage increases. Well the Queensland Government bank account is overdrawn, that's no money in it, but MPs and State Government workers were given a pay increase. Yep, taxpayers are sick to death with Labor's mismanagement of moneys.

