LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A really heartbreaking time for many

Even though the Greater Brisbane Area is in lockdown, many thousands of regional Queenslanders are in self-isolation tonight for three days as a result of this latest COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland.

It's a really heartbreaking time for many - including many thousands of us in regional Queensland who have to isolate from families, cancel family reunions, weddings, funerals and more.

Some of us are missing baptisms, births, weddings, funerals, graduations and visiting people recovering from surgery that you care about.

I know that this lockdown has an impact on all of us in many different ways - which is why we need to be kind to each other, whether it be in our homes, workplaces, skate parks, or CWA halls, just to name a few, more than ever.

Our community's mental health during this global pandemic has been greatly affected.

I know because I speak to local people every day who are traumatised by the financial, emotional and mental toll that this pandemic has had on their lives.

Small businesses have been decimated, jobs lost, homes destroyed and industries damaged.

Central Queensland has not been immune to impact whatsoever. Our tourism, infrastructure and front line COVID-recovery workers have been bolstered, but the private sector has taken a hit in numerous ways.

On the topic of masks, which I know is something you are all passionate about and I thank you for your questions today - I understand from what you're telling me that it's difficult to obtain a mask anywhere in regional Queensland at the moment.

Many people have contacted me about this and I can assure you that I have worked hard to ensure that face masks are widely accessible in regional Queensland.

We can't have one rule for all of Queensland but most of Queensland can't even access a face mask!

I am assured that face masks will be made available to members of the public in regional Queensland - it is not for lack of supply and all of the CQHHS is working to help local people comply with the health directions.

It is fantastic that so many people want to do the right thing and use a face mask!

Thank you to everyone who has started wearing masks as much as possible and complying with the Queensland Health Direction.

Central Queensland has been drastically affected by natural disasters over the past 10 years including a Category 5 Cyclone Marcia, Q100 floods of the Fitzroy in 2013 and 2017, five major bushfires at The Caves, Gracemere, Cobraball, Bungundarra, Lake Mary and Woodbury, a major hail storm in May 2020, the worst drought ever on record and now, a global pandemic.

Thank you to everyone who has contacted me with questions and comments - I am doing my best to respond to everyone and post with the most accurate information available to me at the time of posting.

I am receiving many hundreds of messages on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, emails, phone calls, and questions across a variety of media about what is happening.

I assure you that my two full-time staff and I are doing our best in terms of providing up to date, accurate information to you as much as possible at the time of publishing.

- Brittany Lauga MP, Member for Keppel, Assistant Minister for Education

HARRY'S VIEW ON TOXIC PLANTS IN GARDENS

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. All this crap going in with our pollies, how about get on with what you are supposed to do. Increase the super only for the middle and the backbone of this country - low income wage earners. Pollies don't need any more. These clowns are the ones that are trying to run the country.

GTF, P/AVE. Once again the Bully is late again. WHY ms Editor. Editor's note: Hi GTF, sincere apologies for Tuesday's issue with the digital edition and for recent similar issues. Trust me, I am as frustrated as you. I personally compiled and published the edition on Monday evening for Tuesday morning, and was frustrated to wake up and learn a technical glitch prevented it from publishing on time. We are constantly working on improving this service and extra checks and balances have been put in place going forward to prevent such issues. Thank-you for your understanding.

