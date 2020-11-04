LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Not singing anthem is ‘un-Australian’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Tell him he's dreaming!

"When in Rome, do as the Romans do."

This goes for any Australian team, including the notorious NRL, always creating or attracting controversy.

Representing and adored by their Australian fans, paid in Australian dollars, playing in Australian sporting stadiums, they believe they may or may not, sing the Australian anthem at Origin matches.

However, their Australian base has objected and protested this un-Australian stance of not singing the anthem at Origin matches.

They have done an about turn.

If you represent our nation in any official capacity, you need to stand united.

"A house divided against itself cannot stand."

"United we stand; divided we fall."

Teamwork relies on all in unison, working for the good of the sports and the nation. Politicising sports has no place on the field.

It's just not cricket.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON MELBOURNE CUP

SMS TO THE EDITOR

AS. Congratulations Annastacia on a great win. Queenslanders were very grateful to you for keeping our borders closed and keeping us safe, as I am.

ANT. I read with interest the response regarding death and funeral notices or lack of them. The change to Digital has had many implications on our local paper several not good, if you had just provided the Digital edition the same as the old paper version you wouldn't be loosing so many.

