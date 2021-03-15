Menu
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Gives COVID-19 Restrictions Update
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

Jacobbe McBride
14th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Regardless of New Zealand's Prime Minister's opposition to how Peter Dutton should deal with our native-born New Zealanders who commit crimes here, they are returned pronto, after being released.

Jacinda Ardern has no right to dictate how we deal with our criminal immigrants.

Those of any nation who err, are returned home.

We have our own homegrown incarcerated, maintained at the pleasure of taxpayers' money and resources.

Australia welcomes migrants who are law-abiding and contribute to our prosperity and wellbeing.

People hoping to make Australia home should be of good character, with no past criminal record.

Coming to Australia is a privilege, not a right, with no intention to carry out crimes which impact our security.

Since colonisation, Australia has been built upon the lives and contributions of our immigrant populations.

Those coming here for a new beginning must play by the rules, or "there's the door": "Con-Air" is boarding.

 

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

